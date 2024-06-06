Jelly Roll Opens Up On Difficulties Faced In Starting International Tours For Past Legal Convictions

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug abuse and addiction

Life is never the same for people; some days the sun shines brighter than ever, and on other days it's cloudy, grey, and rainy. Award-winning singer Jelly Roll may be high on success after his recent recognition and wins, but that doesn't make him immune to major struggles. In a new sit-down with Jon Bon Jovi for Interview Magazine, Roll revealed that while his team is working to take their act abroad for his millions of fans, they are encountering some difficulties due to his felony convictions.

Being as authentic as he always has been, the country music star said, "I'm so excited. We're figuring out the final pieces of some legal puzzles for me to get overseas," Jelly Roll told Bon Jovi, who responded with confusion. "Yeah. It's funny, America has finally agreed to let me leave and give me a passport, but some countries won't let me come because of my felonies." Jelly Roll added, "We're working on that. I think it's going to work in my favor."

More details about Jelly Roll's felonies

According to some standard law, the most charged and accused felons can obtain a passport, but there are certain restrictions in place under special circumstances. It's also well within a country's right to deny entry to a U.S. felon. This includes major forces like Canada and the United Kingdom. Host Bon Jovi was also quite shocked to hear Jolly Roll's revelation and hoped that it would be resolved very soon.

Showing support for the country singer, Bon Jovi said, "I hope so. Those are really archaic rules. Entertainers should be able to go and do their job." The singer has previously admitted that, in total, he has been to jail some 40 times over the years.

What were the major reasons for Jolly Roll's arrest?

Jelly Roll, grew up in Antioch, Tennessee, His father was a meat seller and a bookie. while his mother struggled with mental health issues and a drug addiction that started with pain medications. During his childhood, he found his escape in music, rapping in middle school and gathering crowds. Fast forward to his teens. At 13, he spent time in a juvenile facility after being caught with weed.

During a conversation on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Roll opened up about this and said, "We robbed a couple of guys for some weed," He admitted to Rogan, "It was a heinous crime; admittedly, it was an armed robbery, we went in there with a gun." For that incident, he was also sentenced to seven years of probation.

Other offenses also include violating probation, failing drug tests, possessing crack with the intent to resell, and others. For a decade, he was in and out of jail. However, his first and only love, his music, helped him heal immensely.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

