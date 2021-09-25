Jena Frumes SHARES message for her 4 month old son amid split from Jason Derulo; Find out

Jena Frumes has a message for her baby boy. Jason Derulo and Frumes announced their split on Thursday, five months after the birth of their son Jason King. However, on her Instagram Story, Frumes, shared a photo holding her baby boy's hand, writing, "I love you bubsyyy I promise to give you all the love I never had, you deserve the world baby boy."

Check out her post here:

Although Jena has yet to officially address the breakup, her personal letter to their child came not long after Jason issued a statement announcing the two had broken up. "She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be," Derulo tweeted on September 23. "Pls respect our privacy in this time." However, fans were surprised to learn of the couple's breakup since Jena had just written a beautiful birthday tribute to the singer a few days before.

"You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever," Jena wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, as per E! News,"You truly make me whole and I'm so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can't wait to make more memories with you guys."

Meanwhile, the couple, who started dating in March 2020 and became close under quarantine, had their son, Jason, in May of this year. Jena raved over their newest addition in an Instagram photo more than a week after his birth. "A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king," she captioned a post of her son's hands in mid-May. "Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I'm so, so, so, in love with this little boy, he's everything I never knew I needed." However, the former couple has decided to keep his face private online.

