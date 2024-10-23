Jenn Tran Jokes That Her DWTS Dancing Partner Sasha Farber ‘Got Nervous’ While Kissing Her Forehead During Performance

Over the years, Dancing With the Stars has given us multiple iconic memories and a moment shared by Jenn Tran and her dance partner Sasha Farber makes it to this list. He gave her a sweet kiss on her forehead during their incredible performance on stage.

During the recent episode, which had a Disney Night theme, Tran and Farber chose to go with The Little Mermaid and paid homage to the iconic kiss shared between the two lead animated characters in the movie. But instead, Farber kissed her on her forehead.

Judge Derek Hough and his sister and the show host Julianne Hough felt a potential spark between the two’s dynamics. Derek asked if it was “weird” of him to say that he shipped both of them.

After the pair received praise from the judges and got the score for their performance, which was 24, the show’s host talked about the forehead kiss. Farber responded with “elegant, classy." Then the former Bachelorette joked, “He got nervous.”

Julianne said, “Well, with the chemistry that you two have, does that actually make a difference?” adding, “So does it make a difference with the chemistry, though, to have that for this partnership?”

Trann agreed and she said that if they did not have such a great relationship, then their dancing would have been completely "off.” She shared that they trusted and knew one another, which is why that worked out very well.

Before their performance, the ex-bachelorette shared a video on TikTok on October 19, which included their rehearsal for their performance. Both the contestants went to Echo Park and spent time on a swan pedalboat. During this, she joked that it felt the same as The Bachelorette's one-on-one dates, per People magazine.

Advertisement

Many viewers of the show are surely looking forward to seeing if anything unfolds between the two except for their incredible dancing.

This year, the dance competition has been grabbing headlines for multiple reasons, may that be because of the people it featured or other accidental candid moments, like when Anna Delvey said that she did not take away anything from the show when she was eliminated.

She simply answered with “nothing” when she was asked this question by Julianne. The moment quickly went viral online.

You can catch Dancing With The Stars at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+ and it can be streamed on Hulu the day after it airs.

ALSO READ: Barack Obama Drops Eminem's Lose Yourself Verse After Rapper Introduces Him At Kamala Harris' Detroit Rally: WATCH