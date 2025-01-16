Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Mother’s Favorite Ben Stiller Film; Find Out

Jenna Bush Hager did not hesitate while sharing her mother, Laura Bush’s favorite movie that stars Ben Stiller and that is none other than the 2001-released classic movie, Zoolander. The actress shared that with the lead star of the movie.

During the January 15, Wednesday broadcast of Today with Jenna & Friends, Hager conversed with Stiller. While chatting, she shared that she had to tell the actor something, which was that her mother, Laura’s favorite, was the Zoolander film.

To which the Night at the Museum actor responded by saying, “Oh my god, incredible.” Stiller further shared that he wanted to get her in the second installment of the aforementioned movie but she was “wise” as she “knew to stay away.”

Hager revealed that they did a screening at the White House, during which her mother invited all of her friends. She further said that just this year, Laura, who’s 78 years old, wrote her favorite movie while playing a game with everyone.

Hager shared that every individual wrote Shawshank and her mother penned Zoolander. Stiller said, “We love it.”

The movie is about Derek (played by Stiller), who attempts to review his career in modeling but gets involved in Malaysia's prime minister’s assassination plot.

Apart from Stiller, the successful venture also featured Will Ferrell, Owen Wilson, Christine Taylor, Jerry Stiller, Justin Theroux, Milla Jovovich, Alexander Skarsgard, and many more.

Zoolander still remains one of the nostalgic films one can always go back to. To this day, many iconic scenes from the movie are circulated on various social media platforms among netizens.

