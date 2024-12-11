Jenna Bush Hager Says She's 'So Sad' Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is Over but Admits the Singer 'Deserves a Break'

Jenna Bush Hager, a self-professed Swiftie, is commenting on Taylor Swift’s iconic Eras Tour coming to an end after an elaborate 149-show run. Bush-Hager, who got lucky with Swift’s concert tickets in October, lamented on Monday, December 9, that she is “so sad” the singer took her final bow the day prior but added that she realizes she “deserves a break.”

Hager enjoyed Swift’s Eras Tour a couple of months back alongside her colleagues Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. The trio united on Friday, October 18, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where they were joined by some very special guests.

Guthrie was accompanied by her husband, Michael Feldman, and their children, Vale, 10, and Charley, 7; Kotb brought her children, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, to the show, while Hager led her daughters, Mila, 11, and Poppy Louis, 9.

In an Instagram photo, Hager, Kotb, and Guthrie showed off their Eras Tour outfits. While the former donned a pink top with bedazzled blue jeans, Kotb sported a black t-shirt with Swift and 89 written on it, replicating a sports jersey. Guthrie, for her part, wore a black shirt that read, “I was there, I was there,” a lyric from Swift’s Red track All Too Well.

Swift’s Eras Tour ran for 21 months across several continents before it came to a close on December 8.

The songstress, who gifted a whopping $197 million in bonuses to her team, will now just run away to the countryside and be normal, according to E! News co-host Justin Sylvester.

Other reports about the Fortnight singer’s post-Eras Tour plans also suggest she’ll be embarking on a long break to spend some quality time with boyfriend Travis Kelce and their blended families, who celebrated Thanksgiving together. There are reports of the Swifts and Kelces reuniting for Christmas celebrations, as well as for Swift’s 35th birthday on December 13.

