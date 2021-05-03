Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum fight over Magic Mike money; Seek court intervention on movie profit issue

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan seek court decisions over Magic Mike profits after the couple remains at odds despite multiple discussions.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum are still fighting over their finances related to the Magic Mike franchise. According to TMZ, Dewan is now seeking court intervention to settle specifically the issue of profits made by Tatum’s Magic Mike franchise. While Tatum has been the face of the franchise, Dewan has argued that she helped him find a choreographer for the live shows and also uprooted her family to London during production and hence deserves to share profits from the franchise.

Tatum and Dewan met on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up and were married for nine years before they parting ways in April 2018. The duo also share a daughter, 7-year-old Everly. Jenna and Channing have been unable to come to a decision about Magic Mike's profits and have been at odds over the financial issue for a while.

As per TMZ, Dewan is now requesting a trial in their divorce case to settle other issues too, including a property settlement and spousal support along with the decision over the split of movie profits.

After Tatum and Dewan's split, the duo has moved on to other relationships. While Channing had been in an on and off relationship with Jessie J, the couple soon broke up for good, and ever since, Jessie J also introduced fans to her new boyfriend on Instagram, earlier this year. As for, Jenna, the actress got engaged to Tony winner Steve Kazee in February 2020. Dewan also welcomed her first child with Kazee in March last year and has named him Callum.

