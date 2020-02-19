Jenna Dewan engaged to baby daddy Steve Kazee; Flaunts stunning ring

Jenna Dewan is engaged to her boyfriend Steve Kazee and the pregnant actress announced the news by flaunting her massive ring on social media. Check it out.

With a baby on the way, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kaze have decided to take the next big step in their relationship. Jenna announced she's engaged to boyfriend Steve in with an adorable Instagram post and it’s the sweetest thing ever. The 39-year-old actress flaunted her blindingly huge diamond ring in the picture featuring her with her fiancé. “A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart,” she wrote in the caption alongside the picture in which Steve can be seen gently touching Jenna’s face with his hand as he plants a kiss on her lips.

Steve too posted the same picture on his Instagram handle and his caption is just way too perfect to handle. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years,” his caption reads. While the picture is absolute perfection and will give you all the feels, it is Jenna’s ring that we need to talk about. A stunning stone placed on a shiny gold band is basically here to give us engagement ring goals.

Check out the picture:

The ring is extra special because it is from Jenna’s longtime friend Nikki Reed’s jewellery line. Nikki shared the detail by sharing the couple’s picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “An honor to be a very small part of this special moment. I love you both, and all I can say is your love is pure magic. I might be biased, but that ring is gorgeoussssss! Steve, making this with you was such a beautiful experience. Thank you for loving Jenna the way you do,” she wrote in the post.

The news comes days after the actress filed an ex-parte application to restore her name to Jenna Lee Dewan and to legally remove her ex-husband Channing Tatum's last name. She shares a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with Channing who is currently dating Jessie J. Reportedly, the two reached an agreement regarding the custody of their daughter. Dewan is currently pregnant with her second child. This will be her first child with Kazee.

