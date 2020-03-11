Jenna Dewan & fiancé Steve Kazee welcome baby boy; Channing Tatum's ex wife shares photo of her ‘little angel’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Channing Tatum’s ex-wife Jenna Dewan and her fiancé Steve Kazee have welcome a baby boy. Read on to know more.

Jenna Dewan and her fiancé Steve Kazee have welcomed their first baby together and it’s a boy! The mother of two announced the birth of her baby boy, Callum Michael, on Instagram. “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20,” the 39-year-old wrote alongside a picture in which she can be seen holding her precious little bundle of joy in her arms. Kazee too shared the exciting news on his Insta account.

“In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same,” he wrote. “Welcome to earth star child,” he wrote with a picture of Callum’s little hand holding on his figure. The couple announced the good news in September 2019. “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family,” they wrote in a joint statement. Jenna also shares a 6-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Channing Tatum. Jenna and Channing called it quits in 2018 after eight years of marriage and file for divorce in October the same year.

According to Blast, they share 50/50 custody over their daughter. Steve and Jenna started dating shortly after her split with Channing and revealed that they were getting engaged Last month. The actress flaunted her blindingly huge diamond ring in the picture featuring her with her fiancé on Insta. “A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart,” she wrote in the caption.

