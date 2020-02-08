Jenna Dewan files application to remove her ex husband Channing Tatum's last name; Details Inside

Jenna Dewan has filed an application to drop her ex-husband Channing Tatum’s last name and restore her maiden name. Read on to know more.

As she moves on with her boyfriend Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan wants to get rid of every last piece of her broken relationship with her ex-husband Channing Tatum. According to ET, the 39-year-old has filed an ex-parte application to restore her name to Jenna Lee Dewan and to legally remove Tatum's last name. The news comes a week after media reported that she and Tatum have reached an agreement regarding the custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Everly. According to Blast, the two will share 50/50 custody over their daughter.

Tatum and Dewan called it quits in 2018 after eight years of marriage and file for divorce in October the same year. Dewan is currently pregnant with her second child. This will be her first child with Kazee. Just last week, she shared a series of pictures from her maternity photoshoot. The pictures featured her getting all cozy with her boyfriend. “Somehow we ended the shoot naked on releve but i couldn’t be happier,” she captioned one of the posts.

Meanwhile, Tatum (39) is back with his girlfriend Jessie J (31) after a small break and have made their relationship red carpet official. The two arrived hand in hand at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year held at Los Angeles. A source confirmed that the two have decided to give their relationship another go. They confirmed the reconciliation news with an adorable picture posted on Channing’s Instagram account. “Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!,” the Magic Mike actor wrote alongside a picture featuring Jessie giving him a peck on the cheek.

