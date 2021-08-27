Jenna Dewan has THIS to say about ex Channing Tatum’s rumoured new romance with Zoë Kravitz

Jenna Dewan recently opened up about her ex-husband Channing Tatum's new rumoured romance with actress Zoë Kravitz. If you didn’t know, over the last week the Magic Mike XXL actor and Zoë Kravitz have been spotted together multiple times around New York City. The duo, who is currently working together on Zoë's directorial film debut Pussy Island, made romance rumours go viral after they packed the PDA on a romantic bike ride.

Now, an insider recently spoke to E! News on how Channing’s ex Jenna feels about this alleged romance. The source revealed that "Jenna doesn't get involved in who he dates. She wants the best for Channing and hopes that he is healthy and happy. She leaves it at that."

The source also added that Jenna’s first priority remains with her family--fiancé Steve Kazee and their baby Steve. If you didn’t know, the actress shares 8-year-old daughter Everly with Channing, and baby Callum, 17 months, with Steve.

While Jenna might not meddle in Channing's personal life since they finalized their divorce in November 2019, it's clear that she's still in his corner. Earlier this month, the Witches of East End star defended him after her comments about their past relationship were "distorted."

During an interview on Dear Media's podcast Dear Gabby, Jenna recalled her motherhood journey and what it was like to spend one-on-one time with her daughter while she and Channing were working on separate projects in different locations. However, Jenna spoke out after the podcast aired to clarify her statements. Calling out the media for twisting her words, the actress said, "It's unfortunate that countless media outlets have taken an important conversation on a woman's experience with postpartum issues and pulled quotes to make it appear that I was slamming my daughter's father, something I would never do," she tweeted.

