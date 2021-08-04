Jenna Dewan NOT ‘slamming’ ex Channing Tatum for being AWOL after her pregnancy; Says ‘I would never do that’

Actress Jenna Dewan recently opened up about her postpartum journey after welcoming her first child, Everly, back in 2013 and her words were quickly taken out of context by several publications. If you didn’t know, the 40-year-old “Step Up” star shares her 8-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

While joining the latest episode of the “Dear Gabby” podcast, Dewan spoke about returning to filming on the “Witches of East End” in Vancouver shortly after giving birth. “I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn’t available to be with us for the most part,” she recalled. “So, it was me, my doula and Evie all by ourselves travelling at six weeks.”

Dewan described that period as “really hard because that was long hours. I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult.” “I had a lot of postpartum anxiety I would say,” she continued. “It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you’re up a couple times in the night and then you’re working all day. I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness.”

The actress also spoke about welcoming her second child, 1-year-old Callum, with fiancé Steve Kazee. “This time around, I was so grounded,” she added. “Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different.”

After Jenna’s candour about post-pregnancy, the media took her words to be a sign of her disappointment with Tatum for not being available at the time. Dewan turned to Instagram to hit back at outlets for taking “an important conversation on a women’s experience with postpartum issues and pulled quotes to make it appear that I was slamming my daughter’s father, something I would never do.” “As two working parents, we both faced challenges at the time, but I speak only for myself and not about him,” she continued.

She then encouraged everyone to “actually listen to the interview”, you “will clearly see that my words have been distorted for clicks and to push false, salacious gossip with no regard for actual people involved, or the message intended."

Also Read: Jenna Dewan RECALLS her struggle with postpartum anxiety after daughter Everly's birth