Jenna Dewan OPENS UP on her upcoming wedding to Steve Kazee; Says she's still 'figuring out the ins and outs'

Jenna Dewan is taking the wedding preparation process one day at a time. The 40-year-old actress and dancer revealed to PEOPLE that she is still "figuring out the ins and outs" of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Steve Kazee while speaking about her partnership with The Knot.

As per PEOPLE, Dewan said, "We're kind of still in the process of planning... but we have a lot of inspiration [and] ideas, and we know the feel that we want to have," explaining that "it's been a crazy year for everyone" (she and Kazee, 45, welcomed son Callum in March 2020, amid COVID-19 lockdowns). However, one thing she is certain of is that she wants it to feel good ""Organic," with friends and family "enjoying the company of who we have, when we're able to have a safe gathering. So, not too much stress." She further said it will feel a lot like the invitations — "ethereal bohemian classic" — she adds.

"That is very me and I think it'd be pretty hard to not incorporate those elements in any sort of event planning that I do," she said, according to PEOPLE. Meanwhile, Dewan and Kazee started dating in October 2018, only months after Dewan and ex Channing Tatum announced their divorce in April of that year. Soon later, the happy couple announced in an interview with PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child together, before Kazee proposed in February 2020.

Kazee's romantic proposal took place at her blessingway, according to Dewan, who appears in the autumn 2021 edition of The Knot Magazine (a spiritual alternative to a traditional baby shower that celebrates motherhood and pregnancy).

ALSO READ:Jenna Dewan NOT ‘slamming’ ex Channing Tatum for being AWOL after her pregnancy; Says ‘I would never do that’