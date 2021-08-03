Jenna Dewan RECALLS her struggle with postpartum anxiety after daughter Everly's birth

Jenna Dewan in a recent interview with the Dear Gabby podcast discussed what it was like to become a mother and the challenges she experienced as a working parent. The 40-year-old actress, who gave birth to Everly in London while Channing Tatum was shooting, revealed that she continued to work while traveling with the couple's newborn baby. Jenna, who started shooting on Witches of East End in Canada only weeks after giving birth to her firstborn, said Channing "wasn't accessible" to be with them soon after Everly's birth owing to his own work schedule.

"I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part. So, it was me, my doula, and Evie all by ourselves traveling for six weeks," she shared according to PEOPLE. The actress said that juggling parenting and her career was "very difficult," particularly because she was on set for long hours. Dewan also revealed that she had a lot of postpartum anxiety at the time. "It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you're up a couple times in the night and then you're working all day," she recalled. "I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness."

However, after almost ten years of marriage, Dewan and Tatum divorced in 2018. Since then, the Supergirl alum has been dating Steve Kazee, with whom she got engaged in February 2020. They welcomed their 16-month-old son Callum the following month.

Meanwhile, Dewan described her experience with her second child as very grounded. "Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different," the step up actress said regarding raising baby Callum with Kazee amid the coronavirus pandemic.

