Jenna Dewan RECAPS 2021 with adorable family photos featuring Steve Kazee and her kids: I’m proud of us

Jenna Dewan has recently shared an adorable recap of her 2021 and penned a heartfelt note alongside. The actress shared sweet family photos from all along the year and lauded Steve Kazee and her kids for being there for her throughout the year. "Loving you all into this new year!" Dewan penned.

The actress began her note with, "2021. You'll never be forgotten." She went ahead to reveal how her overall experience was this year. Opening up on the frequent quarantines that the family had to undergo, Dewan revealed how their family coped with the same. "We quarantined, quarantined again (in australia!), stayed in sweats all day, moved, went back to glam, work and made some of my bestest friends," the actress further penned.

In the post, Dewan shared adorable photos of her family, including a sweet snap of her son Callum Dewan and daughter Everly posed with their PJs on in one of the pictures and that is too adorable to be missed out on! She also shared some loved-up photos with Steve Kazee and the couple definitely seemed to have enjoyed 2021 together! "Fell in love with playing a firefighter and working on one of my favorite shows ever, felt normal and went on dates again (!), snuggled," Dewan shared in her post.

You can take a look at the post below:

Dewan also opened up on how proud she is of her family! What do you think about Jenna Dewan's 2021 recap? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

