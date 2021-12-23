Jenna Dewan reveals she and her fiance Steve Kazee have 'kind of paused' their wedding planning; Here's why

Jenna Dewan is still in 'no rush' to marry boyfriend Steve Kazee after more than three years of dating and almost two years of engagement. The 41-year-old actress began dating Kazee in October 2018, only six months after her divorce from Channing Tatum, her husband of nine years.

The pair announced their engagement in February 2020, but the pandemic has changed their wedding plans, with Dewan telling E! News that she has 'paused' the planning process. When asked whether they had continued to prepare throughout the COVID-19 pandemic or if they had 'paused,' Dewan said, 'We've kind of paused.' She further said, "it's hard for us' because she wants to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it's small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment. I don't fight against what is, and flow with it, we'll get there," Dewan added.

However, last week, the pair celebrated Dewan's birthday with a tropical trip. “One of my favourite places in all of the land are these hot springs, and had like a fun weekend away,” she said of the vacation as per ET Canada. “We haven’t had one really, honestly, since quarantine and covid and baby. And so we were clearly living our best life.”

Jenna and Steve, for their part, are just enjoying being engaged for now. The 46-year-old actor proposed to Jenna in February 2020, and the couple has since had their first child, a boy called Callum. Jenna is also the proud mother of Everly, her daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum.