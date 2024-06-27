Jenna Dewan Shares Heartwarming Photos With Newborn Daughter Rhiannon; See HERE

eena Dewan, the beloved actress, and dancer has welcomed a new bundle of joy into her life. On June 14, Jeena and her fiancé Steve Kazee introduced their daughter, Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee to the world. Just one week after that, Jeena took to Instagram to share a carousel post that melted hearts.

The post shows the sweet moments of bonding between Rhiannon and her family. Let’s take a closer look at the post and the bonding between Jeena Dewan and her family.

Welcoming Rhiannon with love

In a heartfelt Instagram post on June 24, Jenna Dewan celebrated her first week with baby Rhiannon. The post featured a carousel of photos capturing all the blissful moments since Rhiannon’s arrival. Jeena 43, shared how smoothly the transition has been especially for her elder children. She shares Everly, 11, and Callum, 4 with Steve and her ex-husband Channing Tatum, respectively.

While sharing the post she wrote, “One week of bliss. Back home and transitioning with the kids has been easier than I expected and so I’m here to remind you to always leave room in your mind for ease and lightness too 🤍”

ALSO READ: ‘Kinda Giving Tortured Poet?' Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Baby Bump With Reference To Taylor Swift's New Album

More about Jeena’s blissful moments

Jeena shared a picture where she is cradling baby Rhiannon who is snugly wrapped in a cozy blanket. Her eyes are sparkling with joy. She also posted some beautiful moments of the baby and her fiancé Steve Kazee. Kazee, 48 was seen putting the baby to sleep most adorably.

Advertisement

Another photo captured Jeena breastfeeding Rhiannon while surrounded by snacks. The picture feels very homey and cozy. Baby is dressed in a delicate white tutu, and looks peaceful and content in her mother’s arms.

ALSO READ: Jenna Dewan And Steve Kazee Welcome Baby Girl Amid Actress’ Impending Divorce With Channing Tatum

Baby with her siblings

The post also features Jenna’s other children, Everly and Callum. Both are seen cuddling their new baby sister, showering her with love and affection. Everly (Jeena and Channing Tatum’s daughter) and Callum are thrilled to have a baby in the family.

Especially Everly is very excited to have a sister. The post also featured a heartfelt letter she wrote for her sister. The letter was adorned with hand-drawn hearts and signed by Evie. And the envelope read, “Open me before U go into labor.” This shows how excited she was to have another baby sibling.

ALSO READ: Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Continue Conflict Over Magic Mike Profits 6 Years Post Split; READ

More beautiful stories of Jeena

Jeena shared more sweet moments on her Instagram stories. One photo showed their loyal dog keeping a watchful eye on baby Rhiannon. While sharing this story, Jeena wrote, “Doula dog on watch 24/7.” Another photo featured a close-up of baby Rhiannon sleeping peacefully.

Advertisement

Jeena and Steve announced the birth of Rhiannon in a joint Instagram post on June 20. They shared pictures from the hospital, apparently, just after the birth of Rhiannon. They wrote, “From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives. Our hearts are overflowing with love. Welcome to our world baby girl 🤍”

During an interview, Jeena shared how her belief that life gets better with age. She believes that her perspective on motherhood has evolved.

ALSO READ: When Did Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan File For Divorce? Exploring Former Couple's Legal Battle