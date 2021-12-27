Jenna Dewan wishes 'happy holidays' as she poses with her kids and Steve Kazee in matching PJs; PICS

Jenna Dewan recently took to Instagram to share some heartfelt photos from her intimate Christmas celebration with her family, especially her kids and Steve Kazee. "Happy holidays from our family to yours," Dewan wrote as she shared some snaps with her kids and Kazee in matching pajamas!

Dewan's Christmas seemed to have been comfortable and cozy as she and her family rocked matching flannel pajamas during her intimate holiday gathering. In the post, Dewan can be seen holding her and Kazee's son Callum Michael Rebel, 21 months, in her arms. Her daughter Everly, 8 whom she shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum can also be seen adorably smiling in the picture while standing with her grandparents.

"Better late than never…! The obligatory Christmas pj pic!" Dewan further penned in her Christmas special caption. Fans took to the comments section to appreciate the family. "Love you guys...Love the pics," one fan penned. " While speaking about Everly, one fan wrote, "She looks just like Channing. Beautiful!"

The mom of two had previously shared a photo of her kids meeting Santa Claus! Callum and Everly seemed to have been overjoyed while meeting Santa ahead of Christmas. "Callum was thrilled to meet Santa...And Evie was thrilled to make sure he enjoyed it," Dewan joked in the caption. "Happy holidays!" the actress had penned.

