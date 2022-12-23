Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita get MARRIED; YouTubers PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye congratulate the couple

Love continues to be in the air as we reach closer to the end of '22! Jenna Marbles, former YouTuber , and Julien Solimita have tied the knot and we can't stop gushing over the newlyweds. For the unversed, Julien announced on Twitch, last year, that he had popped the question to Jenna and that they were engaged to get married...

And the D-day is finally here! Taking to his Instagram page with 1.2 million followers (and counting!) was Julien Solomita, as he posted his and Jenna Marbles' wedding photos, which were nothing short of romantic. The newlyweds, who had been dating for 9 years, looked so in love in the snaps. The first photo sees the lovebirds standing in front of an RV with Julien stealing a kiss from Jenna. Marbles' pet chihuahua (Also named Marbles!) looked cute as a button comfortably stationed inside a pram, posing in front of the pair. In the other more intimate snap, we see the couple's other dogs as well. While the bride looked breathtaking in her white wedding dress, the groom looked dapper in a salmon suit, paired with a white shirt. One can definitely agree, the wedding pictures exuded the radiant glow of the longtime couple.

PewDiePie, Jacksepticeye & more YouTubers congratulate Jenna Marbles and Julien Solimita

Flooding the comments section to congratulate Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita were famous YouTubers like PewDiePie, Jacksepticeye and more. While PewDiePie commented a simple and sweet "Yay, congrats guys!," Jacksepticeye gushed, "OMG!! Huge congrats to you both!! Finally did it to em." Connor Franta commented, "my heart is so full for you two, congratulations!!," while JoshuaDTown gushed, "If anyone deserves this kind of love, it's the two of you. Congrats brother."

Furthermore, Rachel Zegler commented, "CONGRATULATIONS," while Alessia Cara put six orange heart emojis as her comment wishing the couple. Brittany Broski commented, "IM SOBBING SNOTTY TEARS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I (red heart) JULEN & JENNA," while Gab Smolders gushed, "Ahhhhh IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU TWO," and Chris Klemens wrote, "Love you guys so much and so happy for you both !!!!"

Congratulations, Jenna and Julien!

