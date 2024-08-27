Jenna Ortega Addresses Johnny Depp Dating Rumors; Says THIS About Pirates Of The Caribbean Star

Jenna Ortega is making headlines, as the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress recently quashed wild rumors that she dated Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp. Ortega recently recalled how wild those rumors were that even her co-star Richard E. Grant asked her on their film set if they dated. Read on further to know more details!



In a recent video interview with BuzzFeed, Jenna Ortega opened up about her experience working with genius director Tim Burton on his upcoming Beetlejuice sequel. During her candid chat with the outlet, Ortega shared the craziest rumor she had heard about herself, telling the publication, "Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp, and I wanted everybody to leave us alone."

The Wednesday actress described the rumors as "insane" and clarified that she had never discussed this. Ortega stressed that she had never made such statements and pointed out that articles often make their "own quotes," noting, "But I thought that that was pretty hilarious."

According to Entertainment Weekly, rumors began circulating last year after the celebrity gossip account Deux Moi reported that Ortega and Depp were spotted together. However, these rumors spread widely, as the Finestkind actress shared that her co-star Richard E. Grant, with whom she starred in their upcoming film Death of a Unicorn, even asked her about it.

"I was on set with Richard E. Grant, and he came up to me, and he just said, ‘Oh, so you and Johnny?’ And I laughed because I don’t know that person [referring to Depp]," she told the outlet.

Ortega also named her first celebrity crush growing up, revealing that it might have been a cartoon character from The Fox and the Hound. However, she then reconsidered her answer and noted, with a laugh, that perhaps it was an unusual choice, saying, "My first crush was Barack Obama — it was — it was during his first election, and I was smitten."

According to HuffPost, Johnny Depp's representatives denied the rumors last year, stating, "Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever, " adding, "He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career."

Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega will appear in Tim Burton's upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in which she stars as Astrid Deetz, daughter of Lydia Deetz, played by her co-star Winona Ryder, who returned to reprise this beloved character after first playing it in the 1988 original movie.