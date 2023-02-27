Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza’s chemistry is off the charts as they present at 2023 SAG Awards; Fans REACT

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza shared the stage at the 2023 SAG Awards today when their chemistry took everybody’s attention. Continue reading to know more.

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza shared palpable chemistry all within a few minutes when they presented an award at the 2023 SAG Awards.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were held at the Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles, on Sunday, February 26 (ET). The prestigious event is being graced by the who’s who of Hollywood as they gather together under one roof to celebrate actors, films, and series. Among others, Wednesday fame Jenna Ortega, and The White Lotus Fame Aubrey Plaza were also in attendance. Scroll below to find out what happened when the two actresses presented an award together at SAG Awards 2023.

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza take the stage by fire with their brooding chemistry at SAG Awards 2023

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza were presenting the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television movie or limited series. After standing in silence for about 10 seconds, Plaza said, “I don't know why they paired us up together." To this, Ortega replied, "I know, we have nothing in common.”

"We should find the people who did this," Plaza said, before the actresses replied in unison "And curse their families and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations."

"Okay, I see it now," Plaza joked.

Fans react to Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza’s chemistry at the SAG Awards 2023

As soon as the video footage of this moment surfaced online, fans started noting how chilling Ortega and Plaza’s, chemistry was.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote, “everyone calls them jenna ortega and aubrey plaza, i call them my mothers.” Another user wrote, “whoever came up with pairing aubrey plaza and jenna ortega together i wanna kiss your forehead.” A third fan’s tweet read, “Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza need to play sisters in a movie or tv show fr #SAGAwards2023 #SAGAwards”.

Yet another user said, “I just think that jenna ortega and aubrey plaza.” A fifth fan wrote, “AUBREY'S FACE AT THE END OMG THEY'RE SO ANNOYING I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THEM.”

FAQs

When are the 2023 SAG Awards?
The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 were held on 26 February, 8 p.m. ET.
Where can I watch the 2023 Sag Awards online?
The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Screen Actor Guild Awards will be streamed live on Netflix and other social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SAG-AFTRA's YouTube channel.
How old is Jenna Ortega?
Jenna Ortega is 20 years old.
