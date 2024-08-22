Jenna Ortega And Catherine O’Hara Debunk Jimmy Fallon’s Eras Tour Fake Story On Taylor Swift; Check Details

Jenna Ortega and Catherine O'Hara called out Jimmy Fallon on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for fabricating a story about Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The two actresses, who appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, participated in Fallon's popular True Confessions segment.

Celebrities share outrageous stories with their fellow players, who must guess whether they are true or false. This time, Fallon claimed that his cardigan became stuck to Swift's outfit and caused an unintentional delay at her Wembley concert.

During the game, Fallon told an elaborate story about how he almost disrupted a Taylor Swift concert in June. According to his story, his cardigan got caught on Swift's outfit while backstage at Wembley Stadium during her Eras Tour.

Fallon stated that the incident almost delayed the concert, but he was able to free himself just in time. Despite his animated storytelling, Jenna Ortega and Catherine O'Hara quickly saw through the story.

Jenna Ortega, known for her role on the popular show Wednesday, was the first to criticize Fallon. She stated that if such an incident had occurred, Fallon would have "loved that story if it were true" and would not have felt embarrassed to share it.

Her sharp observation elicited a burst of laughter in the studio. Catherine O'Hara, a Schitt's Creek comedy legend, chimed in, humorously questioning the story's veracity.

Fallon's attempts to persuade the actresses that his story was true were met with playful skepticism. Ortega and O'Hara took turns interrogating Fallon, attempting to determine whether he was telling the truth.

Despite Fallon's best efforts to make the story credible, the duo didn't believe it. Ortega even suggested that Fallon's enthusiasm for telling the story was a sign that it was false.

The segment ended with Fallon admitting that the story was a lie. The interaction was lighthearted, with Fallon admitting that Ortega and O'Hara were too astute to be duped. The actresses' ability to see through Fallon's bluff added to the segment's comedic value, making it one of the episode's high points.

Taylor Swift has become a popular topic on The Tonight Show, even when she is not present. Fallon has a history of hyping Swift's projects, frequently comparing them to major events.

Earlier this year, he enthusiastically promoted Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Fallon compared the album's release to natural disasters, joking that Swift's music could spark global phenomena.

Fallon once shared a series of tweets about the mind-blowing events of the month, leading up to Swift's album release. He humorously suggested that the world was witnessing a series of significant events, with Swift's album release serving as the climax. His lighthearted promotion of the album didn't end there; in his monologues, Fallon frequently referenced Swift's music, mocking how it dominates conversations in the entertainment industry.

