Jenna Ortega and musical guest The 1975 to host SNL on March 11, Here are all DETAILS to know

Jenna Ortega will soon be in the exclusive club of the people who have hosted Saturday Night Live. Here are all the details that you should know about.

ON March 11 2023, Jenna Ortega is all set to make her debut appearance on the Saturday Night Live stage in New York. This is the same weekend in which her Scream VI will be released in theaters. The 1975 will serve as the musical guest that night on the Saturday Night Live stage for the second time.

Prior to that, after the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce will be on the hosting duties of SNL stage on March 4 2023 with Kelsea Ballerini as the musical stage host.

Jenna Ortega Recent Works

Jenna Ortega has been involved in several television series and movies as the lead actress. Her work in the television series Wednesday has gained her immense popularity along with several nominations to her name. Ortega also co-stars in the Scream VI which might be on its way to a record breaking box office opening.