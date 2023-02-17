Jenna Ortega and musical guest The 1975 to host SNL on March 11, Here are all DETAILS to know
Jenna Ortega will soon host SNL with The 1975 as the musical guest.
Jenna Ortega will soon be in the exclusive club of the people who have hosted Saturday Night Live. Here are all the details that you should know about.
Jenna Ortega’s SNL debut
ON March 11 2023, Jenna Ortega is all set to make her debut appearance on the Saturday Night Live stage in New York. This is the same weekend in which her Scream VI will be released in theaters. The 1975 will serve as the musical guest that night on the Saturday Night Live stage for the second time.
ALSO READ: Wednesday star Jenna Ortega REVEALS how Billie Eilish influenced her character Wednesday Addams
Prior to that, after the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce will be on the hosting duties of SNL stage on March 4 2023 with Kelsea Ballerini as the musical stage host.
Jenna Ortega Recent Works
Jenna Ortega has been involved in several television series and movies as the lead actress. Her work in the television series Wednesday has gained her immense popularity along with several nominations to her name. Ortega also co-stars in the Scream VI which might be on its way to a record breaking box office opening.
ALSO READ: Why Jenna Ortega ‘cried’ hysterically during the production schedule of Wednesday; Here are the details
A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more