Jenna Ortega faces severe backlash as she comments on the writing of Wednesday; Deets here

Jenna Ortega, who is best known for her performance in the Netflix project Wednesday, is now making headlines for controversial reasons. Recently, the talented actress had garnered media attention, with her comments on the writing of her celebrated show. Jenna Ortega, who played the titular character Wednesday Addams, an OG Goth girl in the show, claimed that she helped to improve the writing of the Netflix show. However, Ortega's comments have not gone well with the Hollywood writers, and the actress is now facing severe backlash online.

Hollywood writers mock Jenna Ortega for her comments

Many famous and talented Hollywood writers, who are clearly unhappy and offended by Jenna Ortega's comments on 'helping in improving the writing' of her show, took to their official social media handles and mocked the actress for the same. "Jenna Ortega better be back from New York for her afternoon shift on the picket line," wrote writer Nick Adams, who is best known for his work in BoJack Horseman.

Karen Joseph, the writer of The Bear, tweeted: "Rewriting is writing! See you at the line, Jenna." According to Variety, House Party writer Brandon Cohen, who didn't mince his words, stated: "Without writers, Jenna Ortega will have nothing to punch up!"

Here's what Jenna Ortega said

For the unversed, the Wednesday actress, who appeared on a March episode of the Armchair Podcast, opened up about her experiences of working for the Netflix show. "There were times on that set where I almost became unprofessional in a sense, where I just started changing lines. The script supervisor thought that I was like, going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers and they would be like, ‘Wait, what happened to this scene?’ And I would have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things," she revealed.

"I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down on a set in the way that I had to on Wednesday. Everything that she does, everything that I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense. There was a line about a dress that she has to wear for a school dance and she said, ‘Oh my God, I love it. Ugh, I can’t believe I said that." she further added.

