Jenna Ortega is hesitant to do her viral Wednesday dance in SNL promo

Jenna Ortega is gearing up to host Saturday Night Live (SNL) for the very first time on March 11. She will be joined by the musical guest The 1975. While the 20-year-old actress might be excited for this new experience, it looks like Jenna was not so thrilled about doing her viral dance from her show Wednesday – or so the new promo suggests.

Jenna Ortega in new SNL promo

In the promo, we see Jenna slipping into her now-globally-popular character of Wednesday Addams from her hit Netflix show Wednesday. She was seen donning an outfit inspired from the titular character in the show, when Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy of the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy approaches her and requests her to do the Wednesday dance one more time.

Jenna aka Wednesday appreciates the script after going through it and then says that it is very well-written. However, she adds, that she does not want to do the Wednesday dance since people have seen a lot of it. She then suggests that they should do something new.

While the trio says that they do not want to do the viral dance either, Ortega points to their outfits. One of them asks if it is from her television program, unaware of her character. Another person then jokes that it is more like ‘Thursday Jones’, than ‘Wednesday Addams’.

Hearing this, Jenna Ortega reluctantly joins the trio to do her viral dance routine.

More about the viral Wednesday Addams dance

The viral dance from Wednesday which took social media by storm was choreographed by Jenna Ortega herself. It appears on the 4th episode of the first season, and is set against the 1981 song Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps. The dance became even more popular after TikTok users performed it to Lady Gaga’s song Bloody Mary.

