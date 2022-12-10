Jenna Ortega OPENS up about fighting 'so hard' for one storyline in Netflix's Wednesday

Jenna Ortega is presently making headlines for her amazing performance in Netflix’s supernatural series Wednesday. For now, over two weeks, Wednesday has been streaming successfully on the OTT platform. The American actress lately received backlash for filming a famous dance scene of the show while suffering from COVID-19. Recently, The Fallout actress, in one of her interviews, opened up about a storyline that she was totally against in the series.

According to Just Jared, Jenna Ortega recently talked about one storyline that she didn’t like to be a part of, on the series. She criticised the scary love triangle that was formed between her character, Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White). “I told them very early on that I didn’t want her to be in the middle of a love triangle,” she said in a video interview with Etalk. The 20-year-old actress shared she was always against the idea of forming a love triangle. “I’ve always been against the love triangle idea.”

She added how she found it really hard fighting the love triangle and how her character Wednesday never wanted to be a part of such an affair. “As far as the boys went, I had to accept it – but honestly, I’m going to fight this love triangle thing so hard. Because I don’t think Wednesday would ever be in a love triangle,” she stated.

Jenna Ortega on talking about the love triangle with scriptwriters

The Stuck in the Middle actress revealed that she has already spoken about this part with scriptwriters. “I talked to the writers about this and they said ‘don’t worry, don’t worry, it’s not gonna be that.’”

She elaborated that there might be a chance of things turning really sweet between the relationship. “I think there’s an opportunity there for a really sweet, platonic relationship because I don’t think it’s shown enough, men and women having safe, platonic relationships that don’t become romantic.”

She reflected that a sibling-type relationship would be a wonderful choice between her and Xavier Thorpe. She disclosed about an honest feeling of her and said that boys are likely the last thing on Wednesday’s mind.

About Netflix’s Wednesday

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday, is an American coming-of-age supernatural horror-comedy series based on the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. The show stars Jenna Ortega in the lead, with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci in supporting roles. The first season with 8-long-episode was released on Netflix on November 23, 2022.