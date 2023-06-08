Jenna Ortega opens up about Wednesday Season 2; Confirms the show is taking a horror route

Jenna Ortega, the popular young actress earned immensely positive reviews for her performance as the titular character in the 2022-released Netflix show, Wednesday. After the great success of Season 1, the makers of Wednesday are now set to bring the second season of the show, to the delight of film fanatics across the globe. Jenna Ortega, the show's leading lady, is taking up a new role, as one of the producers when the show gets its second season.

Jenna Ortega opens up about Wednesday Season 2

In her recent appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors, Jenna Ortega extensively spoke about the highly anticipated second season of her celebrated show Wednesday. The actress-producer dropped major updates on the genre of Season 2 and confirmed that Wednesday is undergoing major changes. Unlike the first season, which was more focused on romance, the second season will majorly deal with the horror element.

"We have decided that we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so light-hearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously," stated Jenna Ortega, in her chat in Variety's Actors on Actors. "We are ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great," stated the actress-producer, who has earlier expressed over her character getting involved in a love triangle, on Season 1.

When Jenna commented on the writing of Wednesday

Earlier, Jenna Ortega got embroiled in a major controversy after she commented on the writing of Wednesday Season 1. The actress claimed that helped in improving the writing of the show, which highly irked the famous Hollywood writers. "There were times on that set when I just started changing lines. The script supervisor thought that I was going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers and they would be like, ‘Wait, what happened to this scene?’ And I would have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things," said the actress in a recent episode of Armchair Podcast.

"I don’t think I have ever had to put my foot down on a set in the way that I had to on Wednesday. Everything that I had to play, did not make sense for the character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense. There was a line about a dress that she has to wear for a school dance and she said, ‘Oh my God, I love it. Ugh, I can’t believe I said that," said the actress, to the much displeasure of the industry writers.

