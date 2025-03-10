Jenna Ortega Showers Praise on Lady Gaga Amid Latter Starring in Wednesday 2: ‘She’s the Best’

Lady Gaga and Jenna Ortega will be coming together for the second season of the horror comedy series, Wednesday 2. While making an appearance at the SXSW red carpet, the young actress expressed her excitement of working alongside the Bloody Mary singer.

In conversation with IndieWire, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star revealed that the actress-musician is one of the best people to be working with on the sets of the Netflix show.

Apart from A Star is Born actress, the audience will also witness the brilliance of Tim Burton’s acting in the new bunch of episodes.

Spilling the beans about her working experience with Gaga, Ortega shared, “It’s the best. She’s the best; definitely one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever worked with.” She further revealed, “It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim [Burton], two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much.”

Advertisement

The Fallout star went on to state that the Judas singer is really kind and generous to the cast and the crew of the show. She further claimed that the pop star could pull out the trick no one could expect from her.

Adding to the statements, the actress continued, “I love that you never know what to expect from her, but you can always expect kindness and generosity.”

Also Read Which Character Will Lady Gaga Play in Wednesday Season 2 Alongside Jenna Ortega?

While the character of Lady Gaga has not been established yet, her presence will make a huge impact on the storyline of the series.

The first season of the Netflix piece was a big hit amongst the audience, and Gaga too had a special connection with the original season. Ortega’s popular dance from the show was reworked on the musician’s Bloody Mary track, which went viral on social media platforms.

Advertisement

In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Joker: Folie a Deux actress spilled, “I don’t want to give away anything about being part of the show.” She further added, “I want to keep it extra secret—but I love Jenna, and I really had an amazing time!”

Wednesday season 2 will release on the streaming platform later this year.