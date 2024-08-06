Jenna Ortega To Share Screen With Glen Powell For J.J. Abrams's New Movie? Here's What Report Says

Jenna Ortega is in final talks to join J.J. Abrams' new, untitled movie at Warner Bros. She will star alongside Glen Powell, who is also close to finalizing his deal. Not much is known about the movie, except that it’s not a time-travel story. Abrams wrote the script and his company, Bad Robot, is producing it, reported Deadline.

This pairing can work out well as both Ortega and Powell were recently named part of the New A-List by The Hollywood Reporter, recognized by studio executives and producers as highly in-demand stars. They are seen as box office draws that can attract younger audiences to theaters.

Powell has been on a hot streak since Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You. His latest summer movie, Twisters, has made over $200 million in the U.S. and $275 million worldwide.

Ortega, known for her roles in Wednesday and Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, also had a big hit with Scream VI, which had the best domestic opening for the series at $44.4 million and made $108.1 million in the U.S. It is the third highest-grossing Scream movie worldwide. However, there is no confirmation whether Ortega will appear in the next Scream sequel.

Powell is set to star in Edgar Wright's remake of The Running Man. Ortega, represented by CAA and Jackoway Austen, will soon appear in the Warner Bros. Beetlejuice sequel and the second season of Tim Burton's Netflix series Wednesday

Ortega also has upcoming projects like Sony/3000 Pictures’ Klara and the Sun, directed by Taika Waititi. The movie is about a robot girl designed to prevent loneliness, who tries to help a heartbroken family. Amy Adams and Natasha Lyonne also star.

Another project is the A24 film Death of a Unicorn, directed by Alex Scharfman and starring Paul Rudd and Will Poulter. It follows a father-daughter duo who hit a unicorn with their car and take it to a wealthy pharmaceutical CEO’s retreat.

Ortega is represented by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein.

