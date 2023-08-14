Jenna Ortega's new project Finestkind: Plot, cast, and premiere details

Jenna Ortega's upcoming thriller, Finestkind, promises an engaging storyline and a star cast that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With an intriguing plot and a talented cast, this film is expected to deliver a gripping cinematic experience.

About Finestkind

In this nail-biting thriller, Finestkind, viewers will follow the gripping tale of two estranged brothers who find themselves entangled in a high-stakes deal with an organized crime syndicate. As their choices set off a chain of events, danger escalates not only for the brothers themselves but also for their father and a mysterious young woman whose role adds an extra layer of intrigue to the story.

The official synopsis captures the essence of the plot, two brothers from opposite sides of the tracks are reunited as adults. Desperate circumstances force them into a deal with an organized crime syndicate in Boston, and a young woman gets caught in the middle.

Cast and crew

The cast of Finestkind featured numerous talents that promises to bring the characters to life in a intriguing manner. Notable actors include veteran Tommy Lee Jones, rising star Jenna Ortega, versatile Ben Foster, and talented Toby Wallace. Tim Daly, Clayne Crawford, Aaron Stanford, Scotty Tovar, Lolita Davidovich, Meghan Leather, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Fernanda Andrade, Charlie Thurston, Jackie Sandler, Rebecca Gibel, and Kevin Craig West round out the cast.

Director Brian Helgeland initially envisioned the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Ansel Elgort, and Zendaya as part of the cast, showcasing the project's undeniable appeal even before its final lineup.

Premiere and release: What to expect

While the official release date for Finestkind is still under wraps, excitement continues to build as the film is slated to premiere at the renowned Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Finestkind is set to premiere later this year on Paramount+, promising a thrilling watch for fans of intense crime dramas. The Toronto International Film Festival, on the other hand, teased fans with a captivating first-look photo of the cast in action. The image's caption added to the intrigue and proved how amazing Finestkind's ability to captivate viewers is.

Stay tuned, as we eagerly await more updates and the eventual unveiling of the Finestkind trailer. This thrilling cinematic journey is bound to keep fans and audiences talking long after the credits roll.

