Jenni Rivera Honored With Posthumous Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star; Her Children Receive The Flowers On Her Behalf

Right ahead of her 55th birthday on July 2, Jenni Rivera was immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Thursday, June 27, the Mexican icon was posthumously honored with the 2,783rd star on Hollywood Fame Boulevard in the presence of her five children — Jacqie, Johnny, Chiquis, Jenicka, and Michael.

The quintet delivered heartfelt speeches celebrating the late singer’s life and legacy. Pop Diva Gloria Trevi, one of Rivera’s closest friends, was also in attendance at the event.

Trevi was the first among Rivera’s loved ones to take the stage on Thursday to share a few words in the singer’s honor. Below is what she said!

‘This star symbolizes her light in our hearts,’ said Gloria Trevi in honor of her late friend

Beginning her address to the crowd present to witness Jenni Rivera’s Walk of Fame induction, Trevi joked that only her late friend could make her speak in English. Soon, however, the address got as heavy as it could get when Trevi said, “Today, love and talent defeat death,” referring to Rivera’s posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame honor.

“She triumphed in a genre dominated by men. Jenni is unforgettable and unrepeatable; this star symbolizes her light in our hearts,” a visibly emotional Trevi added. The Mexican singer and songwriter also noted in her speech that witnessing the recognition alongside Rivera’s family was an honor.

Jenni Rivera’s children remembered their mother on the momentous occasion

Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was something that Rivera not only dreamt of but manifested, her children said. “She did that sh-t, and it's cooler to say she did it from heaven,” Jenicka, the second of Rivera’s five children humorously said. “I thought it was impossible to get [the star] after her death but God has a way of proving people wrong.”

Chiquis, Rivera’s eldest daughter, who has followed in her mother’s footsteps, added that it was an honor for her to be the daughter of “such an amazing woman.”

“I see her in my siblings and all of you,” Chiquis emotionally noted.

Rivera’s son Mikey, for his part, called the ceremony a “surreal moment,” while her youngest, Johnny, said that the world would be a better place if everyone else was more like his mother.

Jacqie, the last one to take the stage to honor her mother, delivered an equally touching speech, saying, “This is beauty for ashes. This gives even more purpose to the life my mother so openly lived." Calling her mom courageous for chasing her dream to give a better life to her children as a single mother, Jacqie lamented the moment was bittersweet at best because Rivera’s presence was zealously missed.

For those unversed, Rivera was also known as La Diva de la Banda. The single most successful woman in regional Mexican music and on the Billboard Latin Charts died in a plane crash in 2012 at age 43.

Ahora Que Estuviste Lejos and La Misma Gran Señora are two of her top hits.