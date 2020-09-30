Jennie on BLACKPINK's responsibility towards K pop's global expansion: We are fully committed to the work

BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé spoke passionately about the popular South Korean girl group's responsibility towards K-pop's global expansion during their Grammys interview.

BLACKPINK is currently gearing up for the release of their highly-awaited first studio album titled BLACKPINK - The Album. It's been four years in the making and finally, the popular South Korean girl group's hard work is paying off with the album dropping soon. While conversing about the upcoming album during their GRAMMY.com interview, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo were asked about the kind of responsibility they personally have towards K-pop's global expansion as they're some of the people spearheading it.

"It's amazing that K-pop is spreading around the world as a culture in itself. There are a lot of other K-pop artists out there who are trying to put out their music right now, and we are really grateful that we get to step in and be a part of that," Rosé confessed. Taking over the reins, Jennie added that since they get so many amazing opportunities and records owing to people who are interested in watching K-pop right now, they would like to take the responsibility and are fully committed to the work.

Moreover, Jennie continued that she wants BLACKPINK to be proud when they look back on their history when they grow old which elicits a laugh from Rosé. Jennie stated that she wants BLACKPINK to be proud of themselves while not wanting to let themselves down. Hence, the member put extra time and effort into every single thing they put out which is the reason why it takes a bit of time for them.

"We really want to perfect the quality of the stuff we put out, so we can be represented to the world as a K-pop group," Jennie added. As a concluding note, Rosé felt that it was amazing how things were going and while it's a big responsibility, it's also a good responsibility that BLACKPINK has.

BLACKPINK - The Album drops on October 2.

