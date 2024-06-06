Jennie Garth And Peter Facinelli Open Up About Co-Parenting Challenges; Here’s What They Say

Garth has recently interviewed her ex-husband and opened up about their co-parenting experience on her podcast I Choose Me. In this interview, the actress, aged 52, and the Twilight star, aged 50, talked about relationships as well as life after divorce that involves sharing custody twelve years later.

The former couple openly told the story of how they co-parented their three daughters, Luca (26), Lola (21), and Fiona (17).

Settling on shared custody

They didn’t think much of co-parenting at first, as Garth admitted, “When you first start a relationship with somebody, you don't think about, what are we gonna do if this doesn't work out? Like, how am I gonna co-parent with this person?” However, they eventually settled on a 50-50 arrangement.

This decision was hard for Garth. She said, “There were times when I really emotionally regretted that decision and not fighting harder for more.” Nevertheless, she knew having an equal amount of both parents’ time was best for their daughters. “But at the same time, I knew that having them be 50% of their time with you, their father, was absolutely the best thing for them,” she added.

Facinelli also found it tough to keep the children half of the time each. He admitted that co-parenting is challenging, as well as a divorce. He said he didn't have a model for it because his parents weren't divorced. Neither could tell whether or not they had done any right thing regarding parenting through divorce.

The reality of co-parenting

During the discussion of their initial plans, Garth brought up nesting, where kids stay in one home while parents rotate in and out. They considered this idea briefly but discarded it later. Instead, they chose not to use that arrangement but learned how to make it work without it.

For example, Facinelli once said that when the relationship ended, you still had to see them all the time. He said it is very hard when one breaks up with somebody. He added, “You're not in a relationship with them, and you still have to see them all the time. You still have to, you know, work with them. You're making decisions together, and that's not always easy, especially when, you know, sometimes the decisions aren't something that you both agree on.”

Yet, despite this, Garth and Facinelli also stressed how they found a compromise. He confessed they had found their way through it, which wasn’t always fun. This was reiterated by Garth, who agreed that their journey had never been smooth.

Positive outcomes for their daughters

Ultimately, though, both Garth and Facinelli believe that their effort has benefited their daughters through co-parenting. One of these was seen by Facinelli, who declared that their kids were on the other side of it. Their kids turned out really fantastic, and he felt like they needed both of their parents.

Garth and Facinelli’s frank conversation gives insight into the difficulties as well as the rewards of co-parenting. It should be remembered, however, that although co-parenting after divorce is a struggle, there is always a way out for the children involved.

