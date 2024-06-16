Jennie Garth and Peter Facinellis Reveal the Affect Their Individual Relationships Had on Their Children; Find Out

Divorce is never easy, especially when children are involved. For Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelly, who split up after 11 years of marriage co-parenting their kids is a tough task. Jennie Garth known from Beverly Hills, and Peter Facinelly from Twilight recently opened up about their divorce. They especially spoke about the impact of their divorce on their children.

Recently, on Jennie’s podcast I Choose Me, they sat together to discuss it. Let’s take a closer look at the challenges they face while co-parenting their three daughters.

Jennie and Peter’s co-parenting challenges

After being together for over a decade, they separated in 2012. The former couple share three daughters together: Luca, Lola, and Fiona. After the divorce, both of them faced the reality of raising their kids between two households. They faced challenges when both of them use to enter into new relationships. Their daughters had to adjust a lot and understand things.

Difficulties for Luca, Lola, and Fiona

Jennie expressed difficulty when Peter’s girlfriends became close to their daughters. She recalled, “The girls got close with your then-girlfriend, and that was very very very difficult for me.” Peter, also found it challenging when men came into Jennie’s life in shorter stints. The three kids were introduced to a series of people and they even bid farewells to a couple of them.

Peter found it hard to see his daughters grow close to his new partner. It was painful for him as well as his daughters when relationships ended. This shows, that how co-parenting your children post-divorce comes up with its own challenges. But Peter still believes that these relationships also gave a lot of love to their daughters. He said, “The more love that the kids had, the better.”

Trusting each other’s love partners

Jeannie asked Peter how he felt when she introduced new partners to their daughters. She noted that until meeting her current husband, Dave Abrams, she hadn’t been serious with anyone else. Peter described it as a catch-22, pointing out how complicated it was. He explained, “They would go on vacation with a guy, get to know him, and then you’d move on to somebody else.”

Peter added that at that point he just trusted Jennie’s choice. “I just had to trust you. If you trusted this person, then I had to trust them too,” he added. Peter even praised Jennie’s husband, Dave Abrams, calling him a wonderful guy. He claimed that the new relationships have a positive influence on their daughters. Peter believes that three of them are “incredibly fortunate to have had step-parents contributing to their growth.”

Cherishing family moments

Jennie and Peter claimed that their marriage involved a lot of co-dependency. This means that they leaned on each other a lot for emotional support and making decisions. Peter shared how this made it hard for him to figure out who he was and to make decisions on his own.

Jeannie and Dave got married in 2015. Although they separated in 2017, they reconciled after a while. On the other hand, Peter has welcomed a son with his fiancée, Lily Anne Harrison.

Though they keep facing challenges in their journey of co-parenting, they try to cherish little things too. Jennie recently shared a sweet update about Fiona attending prom. In short, through trial and error, they learned to balance and create a stable environment for Luca, Lola, and Fiona.

