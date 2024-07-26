Jennie Garth reveals how Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars are dealing with Shannen Doherty's death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Jennie Garth recently revealed how she and the rest of the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members have been dealing with their late co-star Shannen Doherty's untimely death. In the series, the actress played the character of Kelly Taylor alongside Doherty, who portrayed Brenda Walsh, the role that shot her to superstardom.



Jennie Garth recently spoke to ET and shared how she and the rest of the cast of their teen drama television series are coping with Shannen Doherty's death, who passed away on July 13 at 53 after her battle with cancer.

"We are always there for each other in our moments of need, no matter what they may be," Garth said on their bond. She revealed that they have a "group text, and we just call each other," noting the cast of 90210 are like "brothers and sisters" and are very close. The actress added that their bond is "unexplainable" and can never be "broken," noting, "We're associated with one another for the rest of our lives, and we all love it."

Garth further mentioned she keeps thinking about how back in the early days she and her Beverly Hills 90210 co-stars, Doherty and Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), "the Three Amigos" together used to "roaming the halls of West Beverly Hills [High School]," noting, that those memories are the "best, its forever commemorated and I'm so honored."

The Last Cowboy actress said that she wants people to know that she "loved" Shannen Doherty and they were like "sisters," revealing they met at a young age and "did a lot of growing up together and apart."

Jennie Garth was in 'shock' after hearing about Shannen Doherty's Death

Jennie Garth revealed during her recent appearance on the Today Show that she was in "shock" and is still "processing" the grief after her longtime friend and co-star Shannen Doherty passed away earlier this month.

Garth mentioned that we all knew Doherty had been fighting cancer for a long time, saying that there was something about her, "she was such a fighter and a pro." The actress added, "I just didn’t think that would happen for some reason."

Doherty played Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 1994, across four seasons. She gained massive fame as she remarkably portrayed the role, and it remains one of her most notable performances.