Jennifer Aniston admits to having cut ties with her Anti vaxxer friends; Says they're 'a real shame'

Jennifer Aniston has graced InStyle magazine’s September issue where she discussed important topics, from Britney Spears to getting the COVID-19 vaccination jab. Aniston revealed to have stopped being in touch with people who have not received their vaccine doses yet. Calling the scenario ‘a real shame’, Aniston told InStyle, via ET Canada that there are ‘still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts.’

Elaborating on her stance, Aniston said that she has ‘lost’ some people from her ‘weekly routine’ because of them refusing to get vaccinated. “I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,” she shared, adding that she feels it is their ‘moral and professional obligation’ to inform. She went on to add that everyone has their own opinion, however, many seem to be a result of fear and propaganda. “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda,” the Friends alum pointed out.

The Marley and Me actress also opened up about being less anxious over the pandemic. “My level of anxiety has gone down by eliminating the unnecessary sort of fat in life that I had thought was necessary. Also realizing that you can’t please everybody,” Aniston told InStyle Magazine, via ET Canada.

Speaking about being oneself no matter what, Aniston put out a few motivating words for her fellow industry mates. “Let’s try to be the full all of who we are so we can come to the table. The way the media presents us folk in this business is like we’re always trotting around the world, on beaches having fun. But there are a lot of other, less obvious things that go into it,” she said.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston calls media scrutiny faced by Britney Spears and other female artists in 90s 'heartbreaking'