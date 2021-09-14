Jennifer Aniston ADMITS she wants her next romance to be with someone 'not necessarily in the industry'

Jennifer Aniston believes it would be 'nice' to date someone outside of the entertainment industry. The actress as per PEOPLE spoke about Hollywood's ever-changing dating pool and how she keeps her choices open. When questioned whether relationships between 'public figures' and private individuals function, Jen insisted that everything is possible.

“Of course,” 52-year-old Aniston who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux — replied, adding, “Absolutely. I mean, it’s happened. That’s what I’m sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself. That’d be nice.” However, Aniston may still be searching for love, but she has no plans to go modern in her search, having previously said that she had no intention of resorting to internet dating. “I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it,” she told People in June.

However, the actress also told the publication that she would not be going down the aisle again. “It’s not on my radar,” she had said of getting married. “I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer started seeing Justin Theroux in 2011, and the pair became engaged the next year before marrying in 2015. They announced their divorce in February 2018 in a joint statement, stating that the break was mutual and lovingly made towards the end of last year. Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt for almost five years before calling it quits in 2005 after much careful deliberation. However, Aniston was recently linked to David Schwimmer but later debunked the reports.