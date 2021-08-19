Jennifer Aniston amplifies resources to send help for Afghan women amid crisis: Let's get these women out ASAP

The tense situation in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover has left the world in shock and many are raising concerns for women's safety amid the crisis. Friends' Jennifer Aniston is doing her bit by amplifying resources that can send help for Afghan girls and women activists. In her Instagram stories, Jennifer shared several posts that showed how fans can help by making donations and other provisions.

Aniston sharing Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai's New York Times article about the need to reach out to Afghan women and wrote, "This is a devastating step backwards for women and girls in Afghanistan. She further shared a host of resources through which fans can help.

Sharing resources that can help women activists who are working to provide safety for survivors of gender-based violence, Aniston wrote, "Let's get these women and their families out ASAP."

Aniston further also shared how fans can donate their air miles to fund refugees and asylum seekers across the globe who are in need of airfare.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's Instagram story here:

Among other Hollywood personalities who have raised their voice amid the Afghanistan crisis include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who shared a statement reacting to the situation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex mentioned how not only the situation in Afghanistan but also in Haiti and said, "As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity."

Also, late-night talk show hosts such as Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers have addressed the crisis on their shows and showed their support for welcoming refugees to the US.

