Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have a priceless reaction to their co-stars Dylan and Cole Sprouse’s age

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, the celebrated Hollywood stars are currently busy with the promotions of their highly anticipated film, Murder Mystery 2. The comedy thriller, which is a sequel to the 2019-released film Murder Mystery, is slated to hit the theatres on March 31, Friday. During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler discussed many things and eventually, the duo ended up talking about their former co-stars, twin brothers Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are shocked to know Dylan and Cole Sprouse's current age

It all began when Access Hollywood's interviewer Kit Hoover informed Jennifer Aniston, that her Friends co-star Cole Sprouse had a massive crush on her while shooting for the massively popular American television sitcom. Aniston, who was quite surprised by the revelation, replied: "He was so little!" But, the interviewer then informed the actress that both Cole and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse turned 30, in 2022.

Both Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, who has earlier shared the screen with the twins in the 1999-released film Big Daddy, were pleasantly surprised by the interviewer's big revelation and had a priceless reaction, and exclaimed: "What?" The Friends actress, who was unable to process the information, added: "Oh no, they are not." Sandler, on the other hand, stated: "That's hilarious, they are cool."