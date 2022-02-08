Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler share BTS video from Murder Mystery 2 set: Back to work with my buddy

Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 has officially begun filming, according to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's recent Instagram posts. Aniston shared a snapshot of herself and Sandler smiling on the beach in front of the ocean on Instagram today. The image is followed by a quick video in which a masked cast and crew dance around a set surrounded by palm palms to joyful music.

Check out their post here:

Sandler appears in the video as well. The photo, which can be seen on both Aniston and Sandler's Instagram accounts, is accompanied by the message "Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery 2." "Best news ever! X," Jennifer Garner wrote in a comment, while Jodie Turner-Smith remarked, "My absolute faves. However, Sandler and Aniston are reprising their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz, respectively, after the release of the first film on Netflix in 2019. Last month, the two actors were pictured on the set of the Netflix film in Oahu, Hawaii, as per PEOPLE.

Murder Mystery follows Nick, a New York officer, and his wife Audrey as they embark on a European vacation to rekindle their marriage, but a fortuitous meeting leads to them being accused of the murder of an old tycoon. Because the film has just recently begun production, a late 2022 release date is plausible, although no official release date has been confirmed. Murder Mystery 2 is part of Sandler's distribution contract with Netflix, which has already produced The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, Hubie Halloween, and the first Murder Mystery. Hustle and Home Team are two upcoming films that are also part of the agreement.

Murder Mystery is Aniston and Sandler's second collaboration, after the 2011 romantic comedy Just Go With It. The two pals are making their third film together with the sequel.

