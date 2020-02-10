Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie battling over Meghan Markle's attention? Deets Inside

Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are at war and this time around, it is not for Brad Pitt. Instead, rumour has it, they are fighting over Meghan Markle's friendship.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been laying low since they decided to leave the UK. Dubbed as the Megxit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing for their lives away from the British royal family. While they try to establish the roots of their new lives, a new report claims that two Hollywood A-listers are fighting it out to be the former Suits actress's friend. As though the drama in Meghan's life isn't enough already, a report by Heat magazine claims Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston are fighting over Meghan.

We'd suggest you take this report with a pinch of salt for neither of the actresses nor their reps have addressed the report. Now, a source has made claims that the Friends alum and the Maleficient 2 actress want to be Meghan's friend. "Both Jen and Ange want to spend time with Meghan and Harry once she’s in LA, which means they’re essentially rivals again and they’re both willing to put the boot into each other,” the insider claims.

The grapevine also claims that Jennifer feels she has an upper hand for she "can open doors for Meghan with TV or movie roles. She’s also hoping they’d be wooed by the thought of hanging out with her impressive roster of A-list friends – including Brad Pitt of course."

However, Ange feels Meghan would be interested in charity work and their common interest would help establish their friendship. "Whereas Angelina is banking on Meghan being more interested in charity work, and that’s where she can help more than anyone else in Hollywood. Not only has she got a lot of influence at the UN, but she can also help make introductions to a ton of non-profit groups that she’s confident will appeal to Meghan and Harry," the dubious source claims.

The news comes a few days after RadarOnline claimed Jen could visit Meghan, Harry and Archie during her next trip to Canada. Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry made their first appearance together since Megxit. The duo stepped out at an event in Miami Read all about it here: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make first joint appearance since Megxit at a Miami event: Details Inside

