Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are a 'good match' believes Friends' alum's family member

Jennifer Aniston’s cousin thinks Jen and Brad Pitt should get back together. He said they are a good match. Read on to know more.

Not just her fans, Jennifer Aniston’s cousin is also rooting for Jen and ex-husband Brad Pitt to get back together. Ever since their adorable reunion at SAG Awards in January, fans have been waiting for them to rekindle their romance. During an interview with Fox News, Jen’s first cousin said he approves of their romance and thinks they are a good match. He revealed that he liked Brad when he met him. Aniston and Brad met in 1998.

After dating for a while, the two exchanged vows in 2000. The cousin asserted that he still has fond memories of their wedding ceremony. He said it was a fun party and he liked Brad's family. “Extremely elegant people,” he said about the two. While things were going great between the married couple, things went south when Brad started fuelling romance rumours with Angelina Jolie in 2004. They had met on the sets of their film Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

In an interview with Vogue, Angelina had revealed that she fell in love with the actor while they were shooting for the film. The next year, Brad and Jen announced that they had decided to call it quits. And while in their joint public statement the two stated that their divorce was not a result of the speculations printed by the tabloids, the fans thought that was one of the major reasons behind their breakup. While the two ended their relationship in 2005, Jen’s cousin believes that there is still hope for their relationship. ALSO READ: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston FREAKING OUT over an alleged tell it all book by Justin Theroux?

