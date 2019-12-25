Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have decided to bury Angelina Jolie drama? Deets Inside

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are moving on from their scandalous past and becoming good friends. Sources have revealed that the duo has decided to not look at the past and focus on the future.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have surprised fans this year. The ex-couple, who were married for five years, shocked everyone when Brad made his way to Jen's 50th birthday party earlier this summer. Although the Friends alum wasn't seen posing with him for the paparazzi, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star was seen making his way into the party and broke the internet. If that wasn't enough, Brad and Jennifer caused a social media meltdown again a few days when Jennifer hosted a pre-Christmas party and Brad made his way.

Now, a source of Us Weekly that Jennifer and Brad share a "real bond." The insider reveals that the ex-couple have always "cared about each other, and they think fondly of their time together.” Jennifer reportedly likes seeing Brad as "a dear old friend again." Another source told the international outlet that Brad and Jennifer are getting alone well because they have agreed to "bury the past and not analyze what went wrong."

"They’re both looking forward, not back," the grapevine added. The source also added that Ad Astra star has worked extremely hard to win The Morning Show star's trust. "He’s taken responsibility,” adds the insider. Brad has tried to amend his past actions. Brad allegedly did not realise "the magnitude of the hurt he caused Jen at the time. He was so swept up in Angelina Jolie, he couldn’t see outside that tunnel," the source added.

Brad has been open about his attempts to fix himself. He went to Alcoholic Anonymous to combat his drinking problems. Read all about it here: Brad Pitt opens up about how he 'removed drinking privileges' after separating from Angelina Jolie

