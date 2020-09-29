Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt hope to work together but don't wish to 'milk this friendly exes dynamic'

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt caused a social media meltdown when they appeared on the Fast Times reading together. The exes are reportedly open to reuniting in the future for work.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt blow up the internet when they digitally reunited for Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read. The exes assured fans that they have left the past where it is supposed to be and are moving forward with a friendly approach. The glimpse of it was seen during the star-studded reading. With the two reunions this year, fans would be delighted to see more of the two on the big/small screen. Turns out, even Jen and Brad are open to collaborating in the future.

However, the ex-couple doesn't want to "milk" their current dynamics. A source informed Us Weekly that the duo is aware that they have too much going on and they don't wish to milk their dynamics. “They’re both very mindful of that," the insider revealed. While watching them on the screen again will take time but fans are assured that Jen and Brad are in a good space with each other. Although they were bugged by everyone's pull for them to reunite. However, now they laugh it off. The source also added that the former flames initially "have each other’s back," "constantly bounce ideas off each other" and share "happy news when they have it" with each other. "They have such a natural, easy energy together," the insider said.

Meanwhile, Brad has left tongues wagging after it was reported that the actor is dating a 27 years Nicole Poturalski. The German model and the actor were spotted in France following which the news of their dating made the headlines. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

