Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to sit few feet apart at SAG Awards 2020? Find Out

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's fans are keenly looking forward to the next awards show. While many hoped for a reunion at the Golden Globes 2020, fans were left disappointed as no red carpet bump-in happened. Hopes of such fans are not yet crushed as Brad and Jen will be turning up for another award show really soon. Come 19 January and the ex husband and wife will be walking the red carpet for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

According to a report in People magazine, a plausible reunion is very much on the cards as Jennifer and Brad have tables placed only feet apart at the ceremony which will air on Sunday. Producer Dana Kenerson, along with director of awards Jen Coyne-Hoerle, revealed their seating arrangement about the stars.

Coyne-Hoerle said, “Once we’ve kind of gotten the nuts and bolts and numbers down, then we can play a little more with the surprises of who you might see behind Jennifer Aniston and things like that." Whereas, for Brad, he will be seen sitting next to his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Reports of Brad and Jen reviving their friendship has caused yet another round of rumours to swirl. From the two dating to Angelina Jolie hating that the two stars have been bonding, international media reports seem to have a scoop on everything. Do you think Brad and Jen will finally have a reunion moment at the SAG awards?

