Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, Gigi Hadid & Blake Lively, 5 Hollywood BFFs we absolutely adore

From Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, here's a look at a few Hollywood BFFs we love.

Over the past decade, we've played witness to numerous celebrity relationships, weddings, and divorces. While there have been numerous stars who have made the headlines for their spouses and partners, there are a few celebs who have been in the spotlight for their heartwarming friendship. Hollywood has given us several friendships to cherish. Be it Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio or Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Aniston. However, there are a few friendships in the tinsel town that we absolutely adore.

Today, we look at five celebrity friendships that make our heart flutter.

Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox:

"I'll be there for you," wasn't just a line from Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's show Friends. It was a motto the two stars stood by. For almost three decades now, Jen and Courteney have had each other's back. Even today, the two stars share a heartwarming bond with both of them giving each other shout outs on social media, spotted celebrating milestones together, and just showering each other with love.

Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman:

Okay, this bromance is unlike your traditional friendship. Instead of showering each other with support, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman call each other on social media platforms. Some times, the duo has Jake Gyllenhaal's company as they troll each other. However, they never fail to show their support to each other's projects.

Gigi Hadid & Blake Lively:

Not many might be aware but Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively are close friends. Gigi has spoken about her bond with the Gossip Girl alum a few times and also shared some hilarious yet heartwarming photos of the actress on her birthday last year. This time around, as Gigi experiences her first pregnancy, we cannot wait to find out how Blake - the mother of three kids - is helping her out despite the lockdown and distance.

Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift:

Hands down, one of the most supportive friendships in the international music industry, TayTay and Sel have proved more occasions than one that they are soul sisters. Selena has confessed that Taylor held her when she was falling apart due to her break up. Taylor has also spoken about her family-like bond with Selena in the past.

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner:

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner's friendship make us feel like Justin Bieber is the third wheel in this equation. The duo has a ball every time they are together. From challenging each other to viral trends to Kendall making sure that Justin takes good care of her BFF, these two remind us of our soul sisters!

