Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's dating rumours have netizens saying, 'He's her lobster'

Ever since Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer confessed to having crushes on each other during early days of Friends filming in the reunion special, fans have been hoping for the duo to end up together like their characters Ross and Rachel. With recent dating rumours about the duo making headlines, netizens are now calling them each other's "lobsters."

Rumours of Aniston and Schwimmer allegedly seeing each other began to swirl after a report by Closer Online claimed the two are dating. The publication suggested that the Friends co-stars were spending time together since their recent meet during Friends: The Reunion. As speculations began to spread, netizens could not contain their excitement about the possibility of the two celebs getting together and having a happy ending much like their characters on the show.

After rumours suggested Aniston and Schwimmer are together, Friends fans were quick enough to term them as each other's "lobsters", giving a nod to one of the famous quotes from the show.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Jennifer and David's dating rumours:

If they really are dating, then it's true, Rachel is Ross' lobster — Mika (@justafangurrll) August 11, 2021

If the rumours are true about David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, life is complete — sia (@_maisiesheppard) August 11, 2021

JENNIFER ANISTON AND DAVID SCHWIMMER ARE RUMORED TO BE DATING?????? HE. IS. HER. LOBSTER. — ᴀɴɢᴇʟɪɴᴇ (@imiangeline) August 11, 2021

Heard that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston might be dating! I NEED A BREAK! Ooohhhh myyyy gaaaawd!#Friends #rossandrachel #jenniferAniston — Jamila (@jamilakhokhar) August 11, 2021

jennifer aniston is his lobster so go get it david schwimmer! — shazelin (@syrekitty) August 11, 2021

If this rumoured Jen and David romance is true it would be entitled "The one we've all been waiting for" #Friends #jenniferAniston #davidschwimmer — Laura (@lauboo103) August 11, 2021

Wait Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are dating??? Like for Realllll??? Damn!!! — (@that_south_girl) August 11, 2021

David and Jennifer's characters of Ross and Rachel managed to gain a huge fan base on the show and their complicated romance on the show remains to be a favourite love story for many when it comes to sitcoms. The series in its final season saw Ross Geller and Rachel Green's characters getting back together after going through an on and off phase over the previous seasons.

