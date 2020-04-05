Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry have apt FRIENDS references relatable to the Coronavirus pandemic

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry have the perfect FRIENDS references for the Coronavirus pandemic.

Chandler Bing and Rachel Green hit the bull's eye once again! Coronavirus scare has petrified people all across the globe. In times like these, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston's humour comes as a stress buster for all the FRIENDS fans out there. Matthew Perry 's character Chandler Bing is known for his quick wit and sarcasm. On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston makes for a quirky Rachel Green with apt comebacks. On Saturday evening, the two FRIENDS alum decided to recreate the humour and we've got to say, Could it BE funnier?

On Saturday evening, Matthew Perry took to his Instagram handle and made a Chandler Bing reference relatable to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. "Could we BE in any more of a pandemic?" Matthew Perry wrote reiterating his iconic dialogue from the 10 season-long show. While many fans emptied their stack of laughing emojis and filled his comments section, his Insta update was followed by Jennifer Aniston who then shared a still from an episode of FRIENDS which too sums up the ongoing situation.

Check it out:

Jennifer Aniston shared a picture on her Instagram story that shows Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) telling Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) to go outside and meet real people rather than sitting home and playing a video game for hours. Joey's response is apt in today's time as he says, "No. Inside good. Outside bad."

Check it out:

