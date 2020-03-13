Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show SHUTS down filming due to Coronavirus scare

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The Morning Show halted filming over the Coronavirus outbreak. The Apple show is among many other shows like Grey's Anatomy and Riverdale to stop production due to the scare.

The Coronavirus scare has come as a huge blow to Hollywood. Several international films have been pushed back and the production of movies has been brought to halt. The international television industry is also impacted by the outbreak. It was previously revealed that Grey's Anatomy and Riverdale's filming has been suspended. Now, it has been reported that the filming of The Morning Show season 2 has also been halted. BBC has confirmed the report of the production suspending the show's filming.

Jennifer and Reese are yet to address the news. Recently, Grey's Anatomy's showrunner/EP Krista Vernoff, director/EP Debbie Allen and line producer James Williams issued a letter to cast and crew informing about the halt in production. "Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves," the letter read, TV Line reported.

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently," the letter added.

Apart from television shows, several live-talk show hosts chose to film upcoming episodes without the audience in the studio. Jennifer's close friend Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter to confirm that The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be shooting without live audience. "For now, I'll be shooting my show with no studio audience. To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I'm so sorry. But I'm doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew," she wrote.

