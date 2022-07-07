Jennifer Aniston & Angelina Jolie: Hollywood pairs we'd love to see Karan Johar interview on Koffee with Karan

Karan Johar is here to spill some delicious tea (or coffee!) and we can't keep calm! Assembling the crème de la crème from the world of Hollywood and South, Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 7 is 'THE' show to watch out for. For years and seasons, celebrities have showcased their entertaining (and even scandalous!) sides on the popular talk show, becoming the instant talk of the town.

This makes this writer wonder, how would it be if Hollywood celebrities were to grace KJo's tell-all couch? We can already picture the drama that would ensue as the hottest H'wood pairings would unveil their deep, dark secrets, about their successful work and especially, their tantalising love lives. From Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie to the Royal Family, there are many celebrities who we'd love to see on Karan Johar-hosted Koffee With Karan and more importantly, be a fly on the wall for. Here are some (of many!) of my personal picks:

1. Jennifer Aniston & Angelina Jolie

Will there ever be a more iconic Hollywood love triangle than that of Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston & Angelina Jolie? We think, NOT! While chatter over the trio's tumultuous history will always provide ample fodder for gossipmongers, decades later, imagine what a 'Break the Internet' moment it would be if Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie were to share the same couch, that too with Karan Johar asking the questions. The secrets unfolded and the cattiness that would take over from the two top actresses would be our wildest Hollywood dreams coming true!

2. Brad Pitt & Tom Cruise

Think Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on the same couch, but make it Hollywood royalty! Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise have ruled in the West for decades and continue to be major box-office, critically acclaimed draws. While the two have shared screen space in Interview With The Vampire, there's been chatter about a simmering rivalry throughout Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise's behemoth careers. Hence, it would be a treat for moviegoers to see the two handsome devils talk shop and their happening personal lives on KJo's couch.

3. Meghan Markle & Prince Harry with Kate Middleton & Prince William

A more recent pop culture moment to remember in the Royal Family's controversial timeline is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive conversation with Oprah Winfrey, where they aired out some major dirty laundry. Given the reported animosity between the once thicker than knives brothers and the sister-in-laws, it would instantly be a viral moment if Kate Middleton and Prince William buried the hatchet with Meghan Markle and Prince William over a public "Koffee" conversation.

4. Pete Davidson & Kanye West or The Kardashian-Jenner Family

A showdown that would be Kardashian-level-dramatic would be if Kim Kardashian's ex-husband and rapper Kanye West were to be in the same room as Kim K's current love and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. The two have talked smack on several occasions, but never face to face and we'd definitely be glued to our screens if this ever were to be a reality.

Moreover, who wouldn't love to see KJo tangle with The Kardashian-Jenner family - The Kardashians' Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner along with their momager Kris Jenner - as they bare their heart and soul, especially about their fascinating love lives and flourishing businesses.

5. One Direction (or BTS!)

A reunion Directioners would definitely get behind! Imagine One Direction members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan reuniting after years, reminiscing the good times while also addressing all the drama surrounding 1D. Where do we sign up? Also, we're not forgetting the ARMY hearts as we eagerly await for mega superstars BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - to come to India someday. Imagine them on the Koffee couch, the friendly chaos would be delightful!

Special Mention: From Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck aka Bennifer spilling the beans on their "second time's a charm" love story to Tom Holland (Maybe even reuniting with his Spider-Man: No Way Home buddies Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire!) & Zendaya revealing all about their young romance to Will Smith & Chris Rock addressing the Oscars 2022 slap controversy, waving the white flag, and Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez talking about their showbiz dominance and maybe cheekily reminiscing about their past lovers.

And, that's the tea!! Koffee With Karan 8, maybe?!

Which spicy Hollywood pairing would be your 'guilty pleasure' addition to Koffee With Karan? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BTS vs One Direction; Which boyband's music is more addictive? VOTE NOW