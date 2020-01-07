Jennifer Aniston appreciates Brad Pitt's Golden Globes 2020 win; here's proof

Last night, Brad Pitt took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. In a sweet gesture, here's how ex-wife and The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston showed her appreciation for the 56-year-old actor's win.

Last night was the Golden Globes 2020, where the best and brightest from the year gone by was awarded for their brilliant work that left a mark on the audience. While there were some major surprises like 1917 winning over The Irishman and Marriage Story as the Best Motion Picture - Drama, we saw the frontrunners like Joaquin Phoenix and Taron Egerton take home a Golden Globe for their work in Joker and Rocketman, respectively. Brad Pitt too was honoured for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood as he won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

While his speech will be remembered for a long time, it's the fact that the camera kept panning on ex-wife and The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston's expressions that had Twitterati in a state of unrest! However, the two exes are on extremely friendly terms right now with the 56-year-old actor even showing up for two of Jennifer's parties in 2019 (50th birthday bash and pre-Christmas party). It seems like Aniston is indeed happy for Brad's much-deserved win as she showed her appreciation by liking a photo of Pitt holding his Golden Globe on Instagram.

Check it out below:

We're happy that the exes are on such friendly terms!

During his acceptance speech, Brad poked fun at his dating life when he said that he wanted to bring his mom to the Golden Globes 2020 but was afraid that people might just assume he was dating her.

